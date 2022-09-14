Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 14

Asia:

Jean-Luc Godard passes away

Ebtekar:

'Trio Persian Gulf islands' ownership documents issued

Etela'at:

Raeisi: region cannot tolerate another war

Marandi says reaching agreement still close despite US pressure

Iran:

Iranian president to meet with Russian, Chinese, Turkish counterparts

Armenia, Azerbaijan enter new round of conflicts

Javan:

Iran to become SCO official member in Samarkand

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Iran: No change in borders acceptable

UN Secretary-General seriously backs reviving JCPOA

UN says human rights situation in Afghanistan critical

Kayhan:

Karbala governor says people of 80 nations visited Imam Hussein (as) shrine

Zionist media says Occupied lands not a place for living anymore

Raeisi: security in Caucasus region of high importance for Iran

MP