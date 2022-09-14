Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 14

Asia:
Jean-Luc Godard passes away
Ebtekar:
'Trio Persian Gulf islands' ownership documents issued
Etela'at:
Raeisi: region cannot tolerate another war
Marandi says reaching agreement still close despite US pressure
Iran:
Iranian president to meet with Russian, Chinese, Turkish counterparts
Armenia, Azerbaijan enter new round of conflicts
Javan:
Iran to become SCO official member in Samarkand
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Iran: No change in borders acceptable
UN Secretary-General seriously backs reviving JCPOA
UN says human rights situation in Afghanistan critical
Kayhan:
Karbala governor says people of 80 nations visited Imam Hussein (as) shrine
Zionist media says Occupied lands not a place for living anymore
Raeisi: security in Caucasus region of high importance for Iran
