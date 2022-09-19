Maduro visits Saipa group exhibition in Caracas

With the efforts of the Iranian Vice Presidency for Scientific Affairs, about 80 knowledge-based companies and Iranian car manufacturers have participated in the Iran exclusive exhibition in order to display their products and technologies.

Nicolás Maduro, the president of Venezuela, opened the exhibition and after the opening, he visited the Iranian pavilions of Iranian knowledge-based companies and the section in which the cars manufactured by Iran's Saipa were displayed.

Four Iranian car variants at the prices of between $12,000 and 16,000, will be assembled in Venezuela in cooperation with Venirauto Industrias C.A.

Maduro told reporters that the production of those cars will save the people of his country a lot of money because they need only seven liters of fuel per 100 kilometers.

There is an agreement between Venezuela and Iranian car manufacturers to import Iranian-made cars by the government of Venezuela, and in the exhibition, by holding meetings with the presence of the Minister of Security and Iranian car manufacturers, with the Ministers of Roads and Transportation, Energy and Industries of Venezuela, ways to implement that agreement were reviewed.

Also, on the sidelines of the exhibition, the Iranian industry minister and representatives of the Iranian automakers discussed the ways to implement the bilateral agreement with Venezuela's ministers of road and transport, energy and industries.

MNA/5593175