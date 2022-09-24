Maduro ready to hold talks with US over normalizing ties

Faria told Spanish media that Nicolas Maduro constantly talks about dialogue, about his desire to talk with whoever is needed to resume and normalize the situation in the country.

Saying that several delegations from the United States have come to Venezuela so far, the Venezuelan top diplomat added that Maduro was also been present at the meetings and has given very specific answers to them on energy supply issues.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela criticized the US' motivation to establish relations with his country without lifting the sanctions and only to normalize relations in the field of energy and not diplomatic relations.

The deep economic crisis caused by the US sanctions against Venezuela has devastated the economy of this richest country in South America in recent years, however, the double-digit economic growth from the beginning of 2022 until now shows that the economic cycle of this country has started the recovery process and is strengthening.

