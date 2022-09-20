Iran, Venezuela sign 60 MoUs to strengthen bilateral ties

Gabriela Jiménez Ramírez, the Vice President of the science, technology, education and health of the Venezuelan presidency made the announcement at the end of the Iran-Venezuela Industrial Scientific and Technological Expo fair.

During the four-day exhibition, more than 200 business roundtables were held between Iranian and Venezuelan companies with the aim of signing agreements and strengthening cooperation, she said in an interview with the state television channel of Venezuela.

Emphasizing the importance of bolstering relations with Iran, Ramírez cited "mutual understanding, creating complementary links, strategic alliances, technology exchange and transfer, trade and cooperation" as examples.

Earlier, Nicolás Maduro, the president of Venezuela, opened the exhibition and after the opening, he visited the Iranian pavilions of Iranian knowledge-based companies and the section in which the cars manufactured by Iran's Saipa were displayed.

Four Iranian car variants at the prices of between $12,000 and 16,000, will be assembled in Venezuela in cooperation with Venirauto Industrias C.A.

Maduro told reporters that the production of those cars will save the people of his country a lot of money because they need only seven liters of fuel per 100 kilometers.

Also, Ramón Blázquez, the Minister of Transportation of Venezuela announced the signing of four memorandums of understanding with Iran in order to promote the development of Venezuela's automotive industry during the four-day exhibition, which was attended by about 15,000 people.

AY/IRN 84892172