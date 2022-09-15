Iran diplomat slams E3 statement at IAEA board as "shameful"

Seyyed Mehdi Hosseini Matin, the chargé d'affaires in Iranian Embassy in London, who is the deputy head of Iran mission in the UK, wrote in a post on his Twitter account that "With Continued terrorists acts and sanctions by the US and Israel against Iran and failure at the IAEA, UK, Germany and France initiated a shameful controversial statement against Iran's legal remedy measures; hypocratical acts contradict and subvert outlook of a deal negotiated with bona fides."

At the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors meeting on Wednesday, as many as 56 countries, 23 of which were members of the Agency's Board of Governors, issued a statement against Iran and accused Tehran of not cooperating with the United Nations Nuclear Watchdog. This statement was proposed by the United States and three European countries and accused Iran of not cooperating on safeguards issues with the Agency. The statement was read out by the representative of Germany.

In reaction, Mohsen Naziri Asl, the Iranian envoy to the IAEA warned against the United States and 3 European countries' wrongful acts and said, "It is saddening that the European Union deliberately stepped on a wrong path to deflect public attention from the real problem, which is US withdrawal from the JCPOA."

Iran and the P4+1 group (remaining parties to the nuclear deal or the JCPOA) with the indirect involvement of the United States have held 8 rounds of talks since last year but due to the lack of seriousness on the part of Washington and the European countries, there has not been an agreement despite all Iran's flexibility and wise stances.

MNA/FNA14010624000446