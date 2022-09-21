Qatar trying to play key role in Iran nuclear negotiations

Speaking on the sidelines of the 77th meeting of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday, he said that Iran’s nuclear deal will help restore stability in the region and prevent the arms race.

Qatari foreign minister emphasized that his country is striving to play a constructive role in Iran’s nuclear negotiations through dialogue with all parties.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Al Thani pointed to the global energy crisis and added that the world countries are facing the energy crisis which is the outcome of the wrong policies and lack of investment in this important sector, so these negative consequences escalated with the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

Qatar has always been a reliable energy source for all its partners and has concluded long-term contracts with them, he said, adding that continuous talks in the energy sector between Qatari and German companies are underway independently.

