Iran interacts with entire world, particularly neighbors

On a visit to Uzbekistan to meet with Uzbek officials and take part at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, President Ebrahim Raeisi held a meeting with Iranian businessmen and women residing in Uzbekistan on Thursday.

In the meeting, Raeisi said neighbors and countries in the region are Iran's economic and commercial priority.

The president emphasized, "We will interact with the whole world, but we focus on neighbors as a priority."

He added, "Our relations with our neighbors have a strong cultural and economic history. In the government, we are looking to strengthen the country's railway network in all fields (wagons, locomotives and rails). Strengthening this network will help Iranian businessmen to do their work easily. Completing the east and west and north and south corridors is on the government's agenda."

Pointing out his his to Uzbekistan is for holding bilateral meetings and interactions as well as for participating in the SCO Summit, Raeisi said, "In the meeting with the President of Uzbekistan, the development of bilateral relations was emphasized."

The president continued, "We are not satisfied with the level of economic and trade relations between Iran and Uzbekistan and these relations should increase. According to the goal setting, the business relations of the two sides should quadruple."

He said, "In the field of facilitating financial relations between the two countries, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Central Bank and Sadarat Bank should examine the obstacles as soon as possible and remove them. Problems should be solved in such a way that merchants do not have problems transferring money."

MNA/5590555