Iran president meets with Kyrgiz, Tajik counterparts

On the second day of President Ebrahim Raeisi's visit to Uzbekistan, he met with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on Thursday.

Referring to the historical, cultural and civilisational common grounds of the two nations of Iran and Kyrgyzstan, the Iranian President emphasized the necessity of efforts to develop bilateral economic relations to several times the current level.

Ayatollah Raeisi added, "In addition to bilateral relations, the two countries can also advance their efforts in the field of regional cooperation with the participation of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan."

Referring to the extensive scientific and technological advancements of the Islamic Republic of Iran despite the imposition of extensive sanctions, the President said, "Iran is ready to exchange its experiences and achievements with Kyrgyzstan."

The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with this meeting, thanked Iran for its medical assistance to the people of his country during the coronavirus pandemic, and said, "The development of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran is a priority for the government of Kyrgyzstan."

Emphasizing the importance of developing transit cooperation between the two countries, Sadyr Japarov described the completion and launch of the Bandar Abbas-Central Asia strategic railway as an important factor in the development of economic cooperation between Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, and emphasized the need to accelerate the completion of this project.

Raeisi also on Thursday held a meeting with Emomali Rahmon, the president of Tajikistan in Uzbekistan.

In the meeting, the Iranian president stressed that the policy to expand relations with neighbors will continue.

"Developing relations with Central Asian countries, especially Tajikistan, is one of the first priorities for the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Raeisi stressed.

There are many capacities for economic and trade cooperation between Tehran and Dushanbe, he added.

The president of Tajikistan, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with bilateral relations' advance, especially in the economic and trade fields, and emphasized his country's resolve to continue the process.

In another part of this meeting, the presidents of Iran and Tajikistan discussed regional issues, security and the problems face by the people of Afghanistan.

