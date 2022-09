Putin tells Scholz Russia fighting Nazism in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin on Friday insisted that Russia was fighting “Nazi ideology” in Ukraine in a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the AFP reported.

The Russian president believes that the special military operation in Ukraine is aimed at demilitarizing and de-Nazifiying the country.

“Attention has been drawn to the continued violations of international humanitarian law by militants advocating Nazi ideology and using terrorist methods,” the Kremlin said in a readout after the call.

Putin reiterated that Moscow’s military operation was aimed at protecting the Russian-speaking population of eastern Ukraine.

Putin also accused Kyiv of “blocking” peace talks.

Scholz has come under fire for arms deliveries to Ukraine deemed insufficient and Germany’s reliance on Russian energy imports.

Germany’s economy is now racing to wean itself off Russian energy and has already almost completely phased out Russian coal.

MNA