Grossi reiterates false accusations against Iran at IAEA BoG

Rafael Grossi's Introductory Statement to the Board of Governors on Monday reiterated allegations against the peaceful Iranian nuclear program.

"Unfortunately, since my previous report, despite the Agency’s stated readiness to engage with Iran without delay to resolve these issues, Iran has not engaged with the Agency. Consequently, there have been no developments in this reporting period and none of the outstanding issues have been resolved. Therefore, all of these safeguards issues remain outstanding," the IAEA chief said, according to a copy of his statement published on the official IAEA website.

Grossi went on to call on Iran to provide technically credible explanations for the presence of uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at three undeclared locations in Iran, claiming that because Tehran has not yet done so, the Agency is not in a position to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful.

Iran has strongly rejected the claims by the agency, which is under the influence of Western countries. Tehran has called on the IAEA to observe independence and impartiality in its monitoring of and safeguarding activities of the Iranian nuclear sites.

The western countries are apparently seeking to condemn Iran in this IAEA Board of Governors meeting as they did in the June meeting. Iran responded to the June resolution by reducing its cooperation with the agency and switching off 27 of the surveillance cameras.

After the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA in 2018, Iran took steps away from the JCPOA while it announced it will reverse course and will fully abide by the deal once the other parties live up to their commitments and the illegal US sanctions imposed are fully lifted. Iran has strongly rejected the western countries' futile attempt to separate the issue of lifting illegitimate sanctions and Iran's cooperation with the IAEA.

Iran also stopped voluntarily implementing the Additional Protocol which allows unannounced IAEA inspections as part of the steps away from the deal known as the remedial measures.

Iran's actions come in accordance with the JCPOA from which it has not withdrawn despite all the illegal moves by the western countries in violation of the spirit of the deal.

Tehran stresses that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.

MNA