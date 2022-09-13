Reaching agreement still close despite US pressure

"We are not worried about the meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency about Iran's nuclear program and its results," Mohammad Marandi told Aljazeera.

He also added that US President Joe Biden must decide on the remaining issues related to the negotiations in order to reach an agreement.

This is while the US Secretary of State, ignoring the destructive role of his country in the process of the nuclear agreement and sanctions-lifting negotiations, claimed that Iran's response to the European Union's proposals regarding nuclear negotiations was a step backward and it does not seem like that an agreement will be reached in the near future. But Mikhail Ulyanov who leads the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks says that there are no issues in the Iranian response to the EU coordinator that could be a serious obstacle on the way toward the agreement.

"Indeed, there are no issues in the Iranian response that could be a serious obstacle on the way towards the agreement. The conclusion of the #ViennaTalks depends exclusively on the political will of the participating states," wrote Ulyanov in a tweet on Monday.

MP/5588572