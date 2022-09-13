Israel selling anti-drone systems to Ukraine via Poland

An Israeli defense contractor is supplying anti-drone systems to Ukraine’s military through Poland, the Times of Israel reported Monday as quoted by Zman Yisrael.

A source in the firm said that the equipment was being sold to Poland to circumvent Israel’s refusal to sell advanced arms to Ukraine.

The company reported to the Defense Ministry that the sale was to Poland and appeared to be claiming not to be aware that Warsaw was acting as intermediary to transfer the weapons to Kyiv, which has been using the Israeli systems to fight against Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Defense industry sources clarified that anti-drone systems — which can intercept and disrupt unmanned aerial vehicles — are classified as “advanced defensive technology” and therefore are not approved for sale to Ukraine. However, the Israeli government has appeared uninterested in torpedoing the deal.

The Moscow-Tel Aviv relationship has recently entered a new stage of tension due to the closure of the Jewish Agency in Russia.

MNA/IRN84885907