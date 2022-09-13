  1. Politics
Duma speaker warns over US actions in escalating Ukraine war

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – The United States is sorely mistaken if it thinks that "fighting down to the last Ukrainian" won’t affect Washington who’s been flooding Kyiv with weapons and pushing it to commit more crimes, State Duma Speaker said.

"Washington is woefully mistaken if it believes that it won’t be affected by waging war down to the last Ukrainian," Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel, TASS reported.

He hit out at the White House for condemning Russia’s airstrikes on key infrastructure facilities in Ukraine and suggested Washington ask itself whether it has done anything "to stop the shelling of the peaceful residents of Donbas, where people have been living in fear and without water or electricity for more than eight years already."

Washington, Volodin emphasized, "has continued beefing up the Nazi Kyiv regime with weapons while inciting it to commit more crimes."

The State Duma speaker reiterated that all of the special military operation’s goals would be met no matter what. "The Kyiv regime will be denazified and Western-supplied military assistance will be destroyed," he vowed.

