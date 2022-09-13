Ukraine’s FM Kuleba slams Germany over arms supplies

“Disappointing signals from Germany while Ukraine needs Leopards and Marders now — to liberate people and save them from genocide,” Dmytro Kuleba tweeted, as Ukraine presses a counter-offensive to retake land in the east and south from Russian forces, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

“Not a single rational argument on why these weapons cannot be supplied, only abstract fears and excuses. What is Berlin afraid of that Kyiv is not?” he wrote, in unusually blunt language.

Moscow’s ambassador in Berlin said on Monday that Germany has crossed a red line with Russia by sending arms to Ukraine. The decision undermined decades of reconciliation since the end of World War II and the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union, the diplomat added.

In the meantime, yesterday Sputnik cited German media as reporting that in late August, Ukrainian diplomats had repeatedly asked Germany to provide additional heavy weapons, but so far, without success. The German defense ministry reportedly justified its refusal by saying that the German Bundeswehr needed these weapons to fulfill its obligations in NATO.

MNA/PR