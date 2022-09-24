Germany's Scholz, Saudi Arabia's MBS meet in Jeddah

At the beginning of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar in order to sign contracts in the field of energy and deal with the European gas crisis in the shadow of the Ukraine war, Scholz met with Bin Salman in Jeddah today.

From Saudi Arabia, the German leader flies to Abu Dhabi, where he will meet with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates and sign an energy accord.

The final stop is Doha, where Scholz will meet Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.

ZZ/FAN14010702000662