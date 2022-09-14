Issuing non-constructive statement in Vienna to bear no fruit

During the phone conversation with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi, Amir-Abdollahian stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran's abidance by process of dialogue for the removal of sanctions and pointed to the efforts of all parties over the past few months.

He said that the key to reaching an agreement in the current situation is that the US adopts realism and shows it has the necessary will in that regard.

Referring to the latest meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors in Vienna, the Iranian foreign minister added that issuing a non-constructive statement at the Vienna meeting will bear no fruits.

The Omani Foreign Minister thanked Tehran's constructive role in the process of the talks and stressed the importance of reaching an agreement and returning all parties to their commitments.

Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi also emphasized the necessity of efforts in order to reach a positive conclusion after months of negotiations.

AY/KI/spox