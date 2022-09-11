IAEA BoG expected to review Iran safeguards in Sep. session

"The September session of the #IAEA Board of Governors wii start on Monday. The central topics are expected to be: transfer of nuclear materials in the context of #AUKUS, nuclear safety, security and safeguards in #Ukraine, as well as monitoring and safeguards in #Iran,"

After IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi issued a quarterly report repeating accusations against peaceful Iran nuclear activities, the three major European powers (France, Germany and Britain) also issued a joint statement on Saturday claiming Iran has rejected their draft text for agreement in the Vienna talks.

In his Wednesday report, the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated the claims about "remaining issues" with Iran, and announced that Iran's stockpiles of enriched uranium are currently more than 19 times the limit set in the 2015 nuclear agreement.

The E3 claimed that “Unfortunately, Iran has chosen not to seize this critical diplomatic opportunity,” they also claimed, assessing that “instead, Iran continues to escalate its nuclear program way beyond any plausible civilian justification.”

Last night in a statement, Iran foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani rejected their statement as being "unconstructive and ill-considered" and said they are following the Israeli regime's lead to cause the talks to fail.

In a coordinated move, Washington imposed new sanctions on Iran while the Western countries claim they seek an agreement in the Vienna talks to revivie the JCPOA.

After the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA in 2018, Iran took steps away from the JCPOA while it announced it will reverse course and will fully abide by the deal once the other parties live up to their commitments and the illegal US sanctions imposed are fully lifted. Iran has strongly rejected the western countries' futile attempt to separate the issue of lifting illegitimate sanctions and Iran's cooperation with the IAEA.

The western powers approved a resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors in June to which Iran responded by reducing its cooperation with the agency and switching off 27 of the surveillance cameras.

Iran has also stopped voluntary implementing the Additional Protocol which allows unannounced IAEA inspections as part of the steps away from the deal known as the remedial measures.

MNA

KI