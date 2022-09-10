E3 statement continues to repeat accusations against Iran

In the latest round of the Vienna talks, the European countries proposed a draft text for a possible agreement to both Tehran and Washington. It took weeks for the latter to give its answer to the EU proposed text while Iran also responded positively to it and proposed its demands for a possible agreement.

At first, the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell who proposed the text in the first place hailed Iran's response to his proposed text as "reasonable" while the United States also commended Iran's flexibility.

This is a while Washington has yet to answer positively to Iran's demands to reach a possible agreement in the Vienna talks.

However, the Western countries have not stopped plotting against Iran, and earlier today, the three major European participants in the JCPOA issued a joint statement, a day after the US imposed new sanctions on Tehran. In the meantime, the IAEA, which is under the control of the western powers, has leveled new accusations against Tehran and has repeated the false previous allegations about undeclared nuclear activities in its latest report.

In a joint statement on Saturday, which seems to be coordinated with the US, France, Germany and Britain claimed that the final package put to Tehran had taken the European powers “to the limit of their flexibility.”

“Unfortunately, Iran has chosen not to seize this critical diplomatic opportunity,” they also claimed, assessing that “instead, Iran continues to escalate its nuclear program way beyond any plausible civilian justification.”

According to the AFP, the E3 further claimed that “This latest demand [by Iran regarding the safeguards issue] raises serious doubts as to Iran’s intentions and commitment to a successful outcome on the JCPOA,” France, Germany and Britain.

After the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA in 2018, Iran took steps away from the JCPOA while it announced it will reverse course and will fully abide by the deal once the other parties live up to their commitments and the illegal US sanctions imposed are fully lifted. Iran has strongly rejected the western countries' futile attempt to separate the issue of lifting illegitimate sanctions and Iran's cooperation with the IAEA.

The western powers approved a resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors in June to which Iran responded by reducing its cooperation with the agency and switching off 27 of the surveillance cameras.

MNA

