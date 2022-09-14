  1. Politics
IAEA Board ends with not anti-Iran resolution

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – A senior Russian diplomat announced that the meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors on Iran's nuclear program ended without issuing a resolution.

"The discussion of verification and monitoring in #Iran at the current session of the #IAEA Board of Governors is over. No resolution or decision of the Board in this regard. Just exchange of views," the Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Ulyanov said Sunday that the IAEA Board of Governors was expected to discuss Iran's safeguards issue among other topics in its September session.

Before that, the Russian diplomat had warned against an anti-Iran resolution saying that "Such a resolution would be extremely counterproductive."

The western powers approved a resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors in June to which Iran responded by reducing its cooperation with the agency and switching off 27 of the surveillance cameras.

