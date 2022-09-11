Iran wants agreement that secures its rights

In reaction to the E3 [France, England, and Germany] joint statement about Iran, Mohammad Marandi in an interview with Al Mayadeen said that Iran has not violated the nuclear agreement and these three European countries are following the policies of the White House.

Iran knows that without a strong agreement and reaching an end to the baseless accusations of the West, any nuclear deal will fail, he added.

The advisor to the Iranian negotiating team went on to say that the European Troika and Washington are aware of the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program, and Iran wants to reach an agreement that allows it to preserve its rights.

"We cannot trust the US and Europe. These three European countries are allies of the United States and are not neutral [in the nuclear talks], and we should not be fooled by their propaganda," he underlined.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency obeys Europe and the US. Marandi noted, adding that a European official said during the negotiations that Iran's demands are right, but it is the US that is delaying [in reaching an agreement].

Referring to the energy crisis in Europe, he said, "Iran is ready to sign the agreement and the Europeans need it [agreement] more because of their need for gas. The longer the agreement is delayed, the more Europe's problems will increase due to the approaching winter."

The three major European powers have once again leveled accusations against the peaceful Iranian nuclear program in a bid to put more pressure on Tehran following the latest similar IAEA and US moves.

In a joint statement on Saturday, which seems to be coordinated with the US, France, Germany and Britain claimed that the final package put to Tehran had taken the European powers “to the limit of their flexibility.”

Iran has slammed the latest "unconstructive and ill-considered" statement issued by the three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal, saying the E3 must accept the consequences if it continues to follow Israel’s lead.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani on Saturday warned the European trio against being swayed by third parties who have been against the negotiations and are now making their utmost effort to derail the talks.

