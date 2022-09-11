Soaring energy prices provoke new protests across Europe

On Saturday, anti-government protesters held rallies in Vienna, chanting slogans against the European Union, NATO, the globalists, and Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.

The protesters, who carried Austrian flags, voiced their opposition to Brussels' anti-Moscow sanctions, Press TV reported.

In Italy, reports said Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio came under attack and was called a "traitor" by protesters as he arrived in Naples, Campania on Saturday to present his party's plan ahead of this month's general elections.

It is also reported that the Yellow Vests protesters came to the streets to protest against hiking energy prices in France.

The energy crisis in Europe is snowballing as nations across the continent continue to grapple with rising costs and shortages ahead of the cold season. Turkey tops the list of the countries in Europe facing soaring energy prices in July 2022.

Russia has extended the shutdown of gas flows to Germany indefinitely, blaming technical problems and US-led sanctions.

The Russian gas giant Gazprom stopped natural gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream 1 pipeline earlier this month, saying the stoppage would last three days.

However, it later extended the shutdown over a technical fault, providing no timeframe for its reopening.

KI