IAEA BoG addresses Iran issue for second time Wednesday

"For the second time today the #IAEA Board of Governors is now addressing an Iran-related matter. This time it is about “#NPT Safeguards Agreement with the Islamic Republic of #Iran”. No resolution is expected. Just national and collective statements," the Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in a tweet on Wednesday.

In an earlier tweet on Wednesday, the Russian diplomat the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors on Iran's nuclear program ended without issuing a resolution.

Ulyanov said Sunday that the IAEA Board of Governors was expected to discuss Iran's safeguards issue among other topics in its September session.

Before that, the Russian diplomat had warned against an anti-Iran resolution saying that "Such a resolution would be extremely counterproductive."

The western powers approved a resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors in June to which Iran responded by reducing its cooperation with the agency and switching off 27 of the surveillance cameras.

