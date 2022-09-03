'Mattress', 'File' go to film festivals in Netherland, UK

Directed by Arash Hassanpour, 'Mattress' will be screened at the 36th Cinekid International Film Festival in Amsterdam, Netherland which is slated to be held on October 15-30, 2022.

Cinekid Festival is the largest children's media festival in the world.

"A wet mattress with a yellow stain on it and hanging to dry on the balcony of Mohsen's house, an 8-year-old boy, causes a misunderstanding so that his friends mock and judge him, but Mohsen wants to make an important decision and face his fears," The synopsis of 'the Mattress' read.

Meanwhile, another Iranian short film 'File' directed and written by Sonia Haddad and produced by Peyman Shadmanfar will also take part at BFI London Film Festival in its second international premiere after being screened at the 2022 Tirana International Film Festival.

The BFI London Film Festival is an annual film festival founded in 1957 and held in the United Kingdom, running for two weeks in October with cooperation from the British Film Institute. It screens more than 300 films, documentaries, and shorts from approximately 50 countries. It will be held on October 5-16 in London.

