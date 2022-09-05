Kremlin reacts to killing of Russian diplomats in Kabul blast

A blast occurred in the Afghan capital, in the vicinity of the Russian embassy, which is located on Dar-ul-Aman Road in the seventh district of Kabul. A source said that the explosion went off when a diplomat came to announce the list of students who'd applied for a Russian visa.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that two embassy staffers were killed in the attack, adding that Moscow is in contact with the Afghan Security forces, which are investigating the blast.

"As a result of the attack, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed, and there are also victims among Afghan citizens," the ministry added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that the embassy guard was boosted following the blast and expressed a hope that the people behind the gruesome attack would be held accountable in the near future.

According to the latest reports by Sputnik, the death toll may reach up to 20 people, and according to another source, a total of 10 people were killed and 8 more hospitalized.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far.

In the meantime, Reuters reported, citing police, that the attack had been staged by a suicide bomber. According to the head of the police district, Mawlawi Sabir, the embassy guards recognized the attacker and shot him.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the attack, calling it unacceptable and noting that the Kremlin awaits additional information from the site of the incident.

MNA/PR