China, Oman, Palestine diplomatic missions attacked in Sudan

Sudanese Foreign Ministry also described the attack as a blatant violation of international law regarding the immunity of diplomatic centers.

According to Middle East Monitor, the Palestinian Authority Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned on Tuesday the storming of the Embassy of Palestine and the ambassador's residence in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

The ministry said that this is at least the fourth such incident since the start of the fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in April.

"These groups break down doors, vandalize belongings and beat local employees and embassy staff," said the ministry. "In addition, they steal funds that belong to the embassy."

Such incursions and infringements, it added, are a grave violation of the sovereignty of the State of Palestine, an attack on its official representative, and a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention. The PA said that it will take all necessary legal steps to protect the embassy and its employees, as well as the ambassador's residence.

