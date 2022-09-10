  1. Politics
Sep 10, 2022, 7:51 PM

Three explosions reported in Kabul

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – Local Afghan media have reported as many as three explosions in Kabul on Saturday.

Local sources in Kabul reported three consecutive explosions in Dasht Barchi distrcit located in the west of the capital on Saturday.

The number of possible casualties and material damages is still unknown. The Taliban security officials have not yet commented on the matter.

A local witness said the blast was a result of a roadside bomb.

Afghan local media such as AVA and Tolo media have confirmed that there were three explosions.

Meanwhile, a statement by the Taliban caretaker Defense Ministry on Saturday said that in a helicopter crash in Security District 5 of Kabul, three people were killed while five more were injured.

