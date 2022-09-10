  1. Politics
Sep 10, 2022, 8:39 PM

3 people killed, 5 injured in helicopter crash in Kabul

3 people killed, 5 injured in helicopter crash in Kabul

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – A statement by the Interim Taliban Defense Ministry on Saturday said that in a helicopter crash in Security District 5 of Kabul, three people were killed while five more were injured.

The interim Taliban Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that a helicopter crashed in Security District 5 of Kabul.

Three people were killed while five more were injured, the Taliban defense ministry statement said.

Local Afghan newspaper 8 Sobh (8 Morning) in Kabul said that posted videos it received from 2 sources announced that a number of Taliban forces had moved this helicopter in an unusual way.

Al Jazeera TV channel announced in this regard: 3 Taliban forces were killed and 5 others were injured in the incident. Taliban officials have now confirmed that 8 people were killed and injured after the group's helicopter crashed in Kabul.

MNA/5586619

News Code 191261
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191261/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News