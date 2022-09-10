3 people killed, 5 injured in helicopter crash in Kabul

The interim Taliban Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that a helicopter crashed in Security District 5 of Kabul.
Three people were killed while five more were injured, the Taliban defense ministry statement said.
Local Afghan newspaper 8 Sobh (8 Morning) in Kabul said that posted videos it received from 2 sources announced that a number of Taliban forces had moved this helicopter in an unusual way.
Al Jazeera TV channel announced in this regard: 3 Taliban forces were killed and 5 others were injured in the incident. Taliban officials have now confirmed that 8 people were killed and injured after the group's helicopter crashed in Kabul.
MNA/5586619
Your Comment