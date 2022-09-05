  1. Politics
Sep 5, 2022, 6:17 PM

Iran condemns attack on Russia embassy in Kabul

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the explosion attack on the Russian embassy in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

In a statement on Monday, Nasser Kan'ani, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Iran, strongly condemned a blast that targeted the Russian embassy in Kabul, killing two embassy staffers.

Kan'ani expressed his sympathy with the Russian government and the families of the two victims, as well as the families of Afghans targeted in the terrorist attack, and asked the Afghan authorities to take more serious measures to ensure the security of embassies and diplomatic premises in the country.

