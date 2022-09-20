  1. World
Massive explosion hits ammunition depot in Syria

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Syrian sources on Tuesday reported that a massive blast has hit an ammunition depot in a village in the eastern Homs province.

Some news sources reported that a number of people were injured following the blast but official sources have not yet released a report in this regard.

Most of the residents of the village have left the area to avoid possible damage, according to the reports.

Local media have also reported that following the explosion, a number of mortars were fired automatically and hit the ground around the village, causing panic among the residents.

The cause of the incident is still unclear.

