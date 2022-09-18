  1. World
Sep 18, 2022, 7:30 PM

Bus accident in China kills 27

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – A bus reportedly taking 47 people to COVID-19 quarantine in southwest China crashed in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning, killing 27 and injuring 20 others, media reported on Sunday.

The bus overturned on an expressway in Guizhou province, a brief statement from the Sandu county police said, without mentioning any connection to quarantine, Associated Press reported.

The injured were being treated, the police statement said.

Chinese business news outlet Caixin said that Sandu officials confirmed that the passengers were “epidemic-related people” being taken from Guiyang, the provincial capital, to Lido county, which is about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast.

