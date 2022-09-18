Bus accident in China kills 27

The bus overturned on an expressway in Guizhou province, a brief statement from the Sandu county police said, without mentioning any connection to quarantine, Associated Press reported.

The injured were being treated, the police statement said.

Chinese business news outlet Caixin said that Sandu officials confirmed that the passengers were “epidemic-related people” being taken from Guiyang, the provincial capital, to Lido county, which is about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast.

MNA/PR