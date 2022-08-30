  1. World
9 Palestinians detained by Zionists in West Bank

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Nine Palestinians were arrested without charge during the raid of Israeli armed forces on the West Bank on Tuesday.

According to the Wafa news agency, Israeli armed forces once again carried out multiple raids on different parts of the West Bank.

During the attacks, a fierce clash broke out between Palestinians and Zionists which led to the detention of 9 Palestinian citizens.

 This comes while the Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh said that internal and external developments require a strategic perspective for the future, adding that the spirit of Intifada and resistance has been blowing in the West Bank these days.

He further said that the West Bank will always remain the main battleground of the Palestinians against the occupiers, because Al-Quds is a part of it while Zionists still adopt racist policies including the construction of settlements and the barrier wall, in this area. But the West Bank will not surrender until the liberation of Palestine. 

