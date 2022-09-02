Iran second in Asian Youth Handball Championship

This is the third time that the Republic of Korea has won the Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship. The Republic of Korea had previously won the title in both the inaugural 2005 and 2014 editions.

Eleven nations competed for the title and five places at the World Championship in an event held at the following two venues across Bahrain.

In the bronze medal match, Saudi Arabia defeated Japan by 26–25. This bronze medal is the first ever medal won by Saudi Arabia in the Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship.

The Republic of Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Bahrain have qualified for the 10th IHF Men’s Youth (U19) Handball World Championship to be held in Croatia in July / August 2023.