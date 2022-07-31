  1. Sports
Jul 31, 2022, 8:24 PM

Iranian girls gain 2nd win at 2022 IHF Youth World C'ships

Iranian girls gain 2nd win at 2022 IHF Youth World C'ships

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – Iran defeated Senegal 39-29 in the 2022 International Handball Federation (IHF) Women's Youth World Championship on Sunday.

 The young Iranian women's handball team defeated Senegal 39-29 in the 2022 International Handball Federation (IHF) Women's Youth World Championship on Sunday, Tehran Times reported.

Iran had defeated Uzbekistan 47-31 in its opening match on Saturday.

Iran is scheduled to meet North Macedonia in Group B on Tuesday.

The 2022 IHF Women's Youth World Championship is ninth edition of the championship which is being held from 30 July to 10 Aug. in Skopje, North Macedonia under the aegis of International Handball Federation (IHF).

Originally scheduled to be held in Tbilisi, Georgia, it was moved to North Macedonia in April 2022.

KI/TT

News Code 189707
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189707/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News