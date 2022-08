Iran's national handball players took revenge on Saudi Arabia for the previous loss in the Asian Championships and won the bronze medal in the Solidarity Games of Islamic Countries.

In the Sunday match, the Iranians won the Saudi team 30-21 to clinch the bronze medal for Iran in the Islamic games underway in Konya, Turkey.

More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.

There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.

