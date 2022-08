Iranian junior men's handball team defeated Saudi Arabia 33-32.

The final match of the 9th Asian Men’s Youth (U19) Handball Championship is slated to be held at 19:30 on Wednesday, August 31, between Iran and South Korea.

Earlier, Iran’s team overpowered Bahrain to be qualified for the world championship.

Iran’s national team won 30-29 against Bahrain’s team, the championship defender on Friday.

