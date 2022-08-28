  1. Economy
Iran continues to expand transport links with Azerbaijan

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – Iran continues to expand transport links with Azerbaijan, Iranian Ambassador to Baku Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said during his visit to Shusha city.

"An example is the newly built railroads. Iran is not against the creation of the Zangezur corridor, and we have a main corridor with fraternal Azerbaijan. It has been providing communication with Nakhchivan for 30 years. This connection was carried out through Iranian lands, and it is natural that there should be alternative corridors. As for the new corridor, it depends on Azerbaijan and Armenia and is an international issue. The principle of our country is that one country cannot influence the national interests of another country, including neighbors," the Iranian envoy told Trend News Agency.

Speaking about cooperation in the region, he said that the 3+3 platform will contribute to this.

"The first meeting of this platform was held in Moscow last year. This year it will be held in Tehran. Within the framework of this format, we will be able to solve problems in the region through dialogue. There is progress towards normalization in the region, and there is an intensive process of demining and reconstruction in Karabakh," he added.

