Armenia welcomes Iran plans for constructing car factory: TPO

Alireza Payman-Pak, the TPOI head held a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Narek Teryan on Monday during which the two sides discussed and exchanged opinions on the development of trade relations, alternative ways of goods transit, the list of cleared goods, the construction of an Iranian car production line in Armenia, and the construction of a joint production line of household and electronic appliances.

Peyman-pak stated that Iran will construct an equipped car production line in Armenia with the aim of exporting the products to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

He also said that the TOPI proposed the launch of a car production line in Armenia which was highly welcomed by the Armenian side.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian economic official pointed to the membership of Armenia in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and said that this issue can bring about salient achievements for the two countries of Iran and Armenia.

In mid-October, a high-ranking trade and economic delegation from Iran will depart for Armenia in order to inaugurate Iran Trade Center, he said, and expressed hope that the launch of a car production factory in Armenia would further expand bilateral relations.

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Economy, in turn, said that his country welcomes the presence of good Iranian companies in road-construction projects in Armenia vehemently.

The two sides also explored avenues for solving problems facing the transit of goods from Iran to Armenia and Russia.

