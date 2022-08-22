Iran signs tripartite MoU on transit with Russia, Azerbaijan

Referring to the session during which the MoU was signed, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Alireza Moghaddasi stated that the meeting was the result of valuable negotiations and pursuits of the three countries to achieve the goals.

Expressing hope that good results will be achieved by signing the document, he added, "Such meetings will promote friendship and goodwill between neighboring countries, and commercial facilities can be pursued more quickly."

After numerous pursuits to speed up customs formalities and boost trade with neighboring countries, especially with Russia, the meeting brings Iran closer to its goals, Moghaddasi stated, adding, "The Republic of Azerbaijan is a land border between Iran and Russia, where goods arrive faster by transiting by trucks."

"Provision of facilities in the transit procedure will lead to the prosperity and growth of foreign trade, which we will reach the goals with the agreement and signing of this document and its implementation within the next month," he added.

