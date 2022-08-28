  1. Economy
Aug 28, 2022, 11:40 PM

Iran dispatched trade-business delegation to Armenia

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – With the planning made by the commercial attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia and Zanjan province Chamber of Commerce, a trade and business delegation from this province was dispatched to the Republic of Armenia.

A trade and business delegation consisting of leading manufacturers and traders in the field of textile, Communications and Information Technology (ICT), mining, machinery and construction industries was dispatched to Armenia from August 23 to 25, Trade Promotion Organization of Ira (TPOI) said.

Iran’s Commercial Attaché to Armenia Akbar Godari said a Business Conference was held at the venue of Iranian Embassy to Yerevan on August 24 between Zanjan province Chamber of Commerce and the Employers' Union of the Republic of Armenia.

During the meeting held between the Chairman of Union of Employers of Armenia Gahic Markaryan and Deputy Chairman of Zanjan Chamber of Commerce Zarrabi, the two sides discussed high capabilities of traders of the two countries.

In this business meeting, suitable Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were made in the field of textiles and joint production of products between Iranian and Armenian producers, Godari added.

