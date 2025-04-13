Plane crash kills at least 1 person in New York

At least one person was killed, Columbia County Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore said in a press conference Saturday afternoon but could not specify how many other passengers survived.

The plane did not hit any structures on the way down, Salvatore told reporters, and the crash site is difficult to access because of muddy conditions. It was unclear as of Saturday what had caused the plane to crash, Salvatore said.

Officials from the sheriff's office, New York State Police, and a local fire department assisted after a 911 call came in around noon.

The Mitsubishi MU-2B-40 was flying to the Columbia County Airport in Hudson, N.Y., the FAA noted.

