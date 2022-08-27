Close to 900 kg of narcotics seized in SW Iran

A criminal was arrested and two vehicles were busted, according to General Keyghobad Mostafaei.

Two other smugglers escaped the scene and their arrest is on Police's agenda, he added.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

