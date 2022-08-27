  1. Iran
Aug 27, 2022, 9:30 PM

Close to 900 kg of narcotics seized in SW Iran

Close to 900 kg of narcotics seized in SW Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – The police chief of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad announced that 891 kilograms of opium were confiscated on the Shiraz-Yasuj road.

A criminal was arrested and two vehicles were busted, according to General Keyghobad Mostafaei.

Two other smugglers escaped the scene and their arrest is on Police's agenda, he added. 

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

MP/5574211

News Code 190703
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190703/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News