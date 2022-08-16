Iran seizes unprecedented amount of crystal meth

Farideh Zubeidi said on Monday that more than 1.1 tons of methamphetamine (also known as meth or crystal meth) has been seized from two fuel tankers that have entered from Afghanistan to the country.

The seizure of 1,118 kilograms of meth set a new record for the confiscation of this type of narcotics in a day in terms of amounts that have never been recorded before, she noted.

The consignments, trucks, narcotics, and all documents along with the defendants were delivered to the representatives of the Intelligence forces of South Khorasan province, she pointed out.

Recently, the confiscation of industrial drugs, particularly meth and heroin, has increased from Afghan origin, the official underlined.

