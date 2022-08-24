  1. Iran
Aug 24, 2022, 11:59 PM

Over 1.5 tons of smuggled narcotics seized in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – The commander of Sistan and Baluchestan police announced the confiscation of over 1.5 tons of illicit drugs in an operation in the southeast of Iran.

Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said on Wednesday that 8 smugglers were detained by the police.

A total of 1 ton and 600 kg of narcotics were seized from the smugglers, General Taheri noted.

The anti-narcotics operations were launched in the province's cities of Saravan, Iranshahr, Khash, and Nikshahr, he further noted.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

