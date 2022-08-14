Over 1 ton of narcotics confiscated in SE Iran

In this operation, four criminals were killed, and eight drug traffickers were also arrested, Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri added.

Two vehicles were confiscated from the criminals as well.

During the inspection of the impounded vehicles, one ton and 324 kilograms of opium, along with a gun and some ammunition were busted.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

