Tehran's will to develop relations with Moscow serious: VP

Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber on Thursday met and held talks with Igor Yevgenyevich Levitin, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation in Tehran.

Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan and several other Iranian authorities were also present at the meeting.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia have vast capacities to develop bilateral relations and can improve the level of their relations in various fields of energy, transit, transportation, industry, and food security," Mokhber said.

Emphasizing the need to expand Tehran-Moscow cooperation for the implementation of the Rasht-Astara railway project, Iran's first VP added that the two countries should pursue this project as one of the serious priorities because it can help the development of cooperation in the field of transportation and transit.

Referring to the extensive political cooperation between Iran and Russia, Mokhber added that the two countries have good coordination in political matters and called for improving the level of commercial relations between the two countries by implementing the reached agreements.

He also emphasized the need for using the national currency of the two countries in trade exchanges and appreciated Russia's position regarding the Vienna negotiations as well as Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Igor Yevgenyevich Levitin, for his part, evaluated his negotiations with Iranian officials as positive and constructive, adding, "During this trip, favorable meetings were held with economic activists in the Iranian Chamber of Commerce to resolve the problems facing commercial and economic cooperation."

Emphasizing that Russia is willing to expand cooperation with Iran in the field of transportation and transit, Levitin said, "Iran can be an alternative and suitable route for transportation and act as a transit hub for Russia."

He considered the implementation of the Rasht-Astara railway project to be effective and important in the development of transit cooperation between the two countries and added, "With the implementation of this project, a large part of Russia's transportation and transit can be done through this route."

