De-dollarization serious threat to US international influence

Addressing the 51st edition of the Asian Clearing Union (ACU ) summit in Tehran on Wednesday, Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber praised the intention of the ACU member states to create a new chapter of economic relations and financial and commercial interactions.

A country with a size of 1.64 million square kilometers and a population of about 85 million who are mostly young and educated people, Iran has a high capacity to attract domestic and foreign investments and take advantage of the demographic opportunities in increasing production and economic growth, Mokhber said.

Iran enjoys having strategic geography as it shares water and land borders with 15 countries and is located at the hub of the international transportation and transit corridors, Mokhber also said, noting there are appropriate infrastructures in telecommunication and air, road, and rail transportation sectors in the country.

These components can play an effective role in facilitating trade between Asian and European countries as well as the Asian Clearing Union.

Elsewhere in his remarks, VP Mokhber examined the role of the dollar in the world economy and said, "De-dollarization is not a voluntary choice by countries anymore, it is the countries' inevitable response to the "weaponization project of the dollar."

In the past decades, the "Weaponization of the dollar" has forced countries to find a way to get rid of the impact of possible sanctions in the future, Mokhber further asserted.

Referring to the increasing number of countries that are looking to reduce their dependency on the US dollar, the vice president said that the weakening of the dollar can be a serious threat to the United States' influence at the international level.

Iran's First Vice President went on to conclude that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to develop its banking and trade relations with other countries, especially ACU member states.

RHM/5789090