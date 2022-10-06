VP calls for implementing Iran-Russia bilateral agreements

Mohammad Mokhber made the remarks during his meeting with the Russian Presidential Aide Igor Levitin in Moscow on Thursday evening, hours after he arrived Moscow to attend the Second Caspian Economic Forum.

The Iranian vice president said that Iran and Russia have already reached good agreements to boost their cooperation in the energy sector and can work on plans to boost mutual ties in the banking sector as well.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized on speeding up efforts to implement bilateral agreements.

The Russian President’s Aide, for his part, announced his country’s serious determination to boost relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber arrived in the Russian capital of Moscow on Wednesday, at the head of a high-ranking economic and political delegation, to take part in the Second Caspian Economic Forum.

Heading a high-ranking political-economic delegation, Iranian First Vice President Mohmmad Mokhber left Tehran for Moscow on Wednesday afternoon to take part in the second Caspian Economic Forum at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin.

Upon arrival in the Russian capital on Wednesday evening, he told reporters that the expansion of cooperation with neighboring countries is among the key policies of the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi, adding that Russia has a special place in this regard.

Iran’s first vice-president will join representatives from Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan at the Thursday summit.

