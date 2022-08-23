Iran, Tatarstan negotiate increased transit along INSTC

A delegation from the Republic of Tatarstan informed of their participation in transit along the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and increasing trade with Iran during a meeting of Tatarstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade with Iran's deputy transport minister in Tehran.

Shahriyar Afandizadeh, Iran's deputy transport minister, said that the Rasht-Astara railroad and completion of the rail network from Bandar Abbas to Astara (North-South Corridor) are top priorities of Iran's transport ministry. Moreover, the Chabahar-Zahedan railroad was also mentioned as another important transport project in Iran.

He also explained the agreement for the electrification of the Garmsar-Incheboroun railroad by Russian investors and increasing the capacity of Iran's rail transit in the future.

Korobchenko Oleg Vladimirovich announced Tatarstan's preparedness for transit along the INSTC and the formation of logistic centers in his country. He also introduced an active company in maritime and road transport with 5000 trucks for transit along the INSTC.

The Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan asked for launching Kazan-Tehran direct flight that would boost trade between the two countries.

The Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan further invited Iran's deputy transport minister to Tatarstan to attend Kazan digital exhibition in which the digital projects of this country in the field of transportation will be unveiled.

MNA/PR