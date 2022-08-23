Iran, Russia discuss construction of Rasht-Astara Railroad

The agenda is discussed in the meeting of the deputy minister and the CEO of Iran's Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company (CDTIC), Kheirollah Khademi, with the technical delegations from Russian Railways on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on participation in the implementation of Rasht-Astara Railroad with the presence of managers and experts, representatives of the contractor, and consulting engineers of the project.

According to Iran's deputy minister, "technically, there are no obstacles to the implementation of the project, and considering the similar experience of the construction of the Qazvin-Rasht Railway by Iran, if the necessary resources are provided by Russia, this strategic rail route will be completed and operated within three to four years."

Khademi emphasized the importance of the International North-South Transport Corridor as a key transport route from St. Petersburg to the ports of Iran and India and added that the INSTC will link countries of Northern Europe, Scandinavia, and Russia through Iran to the Persian Gulf, the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asian countries. It provides the cheapest and fastest transit route available to these countries.

The meeting is held following the visit of the President of Iran and the Prime Minister of Russia and their emphasis on the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway due to the importance of this railroad for the two countries. Thus, the terms and conditions of cooperation in the design, implementation and technical specifications of the project were discussed in the meeting.

Generally, the development of Iran's railway network is among the top policies of the government and Rasht- Astara Railroad is the top priority project. Currently, there are 14,000 km of railway routes in Iran, and the country plans to increase the railway network to 25,000 kilometers.

Moreover, Khademi pointed to the Rasht-Caspian Railway as a multimodal (rail and sea) transit route by Iran along the INSTC. Currently, this rail route is a branch of the Qazvin-Rasht railway and it aims to connect Bandar Abbas Port in the south to Bandar Anzali in the north of Iran. The project is running with physical progress of 75% and it is expected to be operationalized by the end of this year.

Noteworthy, the Russian delegation is to visit the Qazvin-Rasht Railway and the Rasht-Astara Railway.

The INSTC is an important transport agenda that is expected to considerably boost the transit and trade of Iran and Russia with the countries of the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf.

MNA/PR