Putin appoints Russia's new ambassador to Tehran

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, appointed his country's new ambassador to Iran on Thursday, according to the Sputnik news agency Farsi edition.

Putin appointed "Alexey Dedov" as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In another decree, Vladimir Putin appointed Dedov's predecessor Levan Dzhagaryan as the Russian ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said last night that Russia appointed Alexey Dedov as the new envoy to Iran.

