  1. Politics
Sep 8, 2022, 5:16 PM

Putin appoints Russia's new ambassador to Tehran

Putin appoints Russia's new ambassador to Tehran

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – Russian president has appointed Alexey Dedov as Russia's new ambassador to Iran replacing long-serving Levan Dzhagaryan.

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, appointed his country's new ambassador to Iran on Thursday, according to the Sputnik news agency Farsi edition. 

Putin appointed "Alexey Dedov" as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In another decree, Vladimir Putin appointed Dedov's predecessor Levan Dzhagaryan as the Russian ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said last night that Russia appointed Alexey Dedov as the new envoy to Iran.

KI

News Code 191200
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191200/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News